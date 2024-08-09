Interim govt should listen to stakeholders for policymaking

Over the past decade, the ship-breaking industry has suggested several policy changes to both the government and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to foster its growth. However, none of these suggestions have been addressed.

The NBR has made unilateral policy decisions, adopting an autocratic approach that has placed the ship-breaking industry in a precarious position.

This industry, which leads the global market, is at risk of losing its prominence due to the government's disregard for industry owners' concerns.

As the interim government emerges from a significant student-led movement aimed at reforming the country, it must engage with stakeholders when developing new policies.

The interim government needs to offer the necessary policy support to enable the private sector to thrive. Without advancing this sector, economic losses cannot be recovered.

Restoring law and order and rebuilding public trust should be the government's top priorities to halt the ongoing anarchy. Without a prompt resolution of the law-and-order situation, businesses will struggle to operate at full capacity.

In the long term, the government should overhaul the education system and integrate ethical lessons into the curriculum to curb irregularities and corruption.

Civil society and relevant stakeholders should be actively involved in decision-making and policy development to drive progress.

I anticipate that the newly formed government will reform the state system to foster a sustainable democratic environment in the country.

PHP Ship Breaking and Recycling Industry, part of the leading business conglomerate PHP Family, has pioneered the concept of a 'green yard' in the country. It is set to become the first ship recycling plant in the nation to receive internationally recognised certification, marking a significant achievement.

Zahirul Islam spoke with TBS's Mizanur Rahman Yousuf