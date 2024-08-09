Interim govt should listen to stakeholders for policymaking

Bangladesh

Zahirul Islam Rinku, MD, PHP Ship-Breaking Industry
09 August, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 09:37 am

Related News

Interim govt should listen to stakeholders for policymaking

Zahirul Islam Rinku, MD, PHP Ship-Breaking Industry
09 August, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2024, 09:37 am
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Over the past decade, the ship-breaking industry has suggested several policy changes to both the government and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to foster its growth. However, none of these suggestions have been addressed.

The NBR has made unilateral policy decisions, adopting an autocratic approach that has placed the ship-breaking industry in a precarious position.

This industry, which leads the global market, is at risk of losing its prominence due to the government's disregard for industry owners' concerns.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As the interim government emerges from a significant student-led movement aimed at reforming the country, it must engage with stakeholders when developing new policies.

The interim government needs to offer the necessary policy support to enable the private sector to thrive. Without advancing this sector, economic losses cannot be recovered.

Restoring law and order and rebuilding public trust should be the government's top priorities to halt the ongoing anarchy. Without a prompt resolution of the law-and-order situation, businesses will struggle to operate at full capacity.

In the long term, the government should overhaul the education system and integrate ethical lessons into the curriculum to curb irregularities and corruption.

Civil society and relevant stakeholders should be actively involved in decision-making and policy development to drive progress.

I anticipate that the newly formed government will reform the state system to foster a sustainable democratic environment in the country.

PHP Ship Breaking and Recycling Industry, part of the leading business conglomerate PHP Family, has pioneered the concept of a 'green yard' in the country. It is set to become the first ship recycling plant in the nation to receive internationally recognised certification, marking a significant achievement.

Zahirul Islam spoke with TBS's Mizanur Rahman Yousuf

Top News

Ship-breaking sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

57m | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

Now | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

15h | Explorer
The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

The suicidal 'I-ness' & 'I alone' attitude in politics

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

17 people are advisers to the interim government; Two students

17 people are advisers to the interim government; Two students

12h | Videos
The capital market is growing rapidly; But why?

The capital market is growing rapidly; But why?

13h | Videos
Israel has vowed to kill the new head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar

Israel has vowed to kill the new head of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar

13h | Videos
European top football league to start next week

European top football league to start next week

15h | Videos