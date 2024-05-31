Ship-breaking workers demand new wage board, budget allocation for rationing system

Labour leaders have called for the immediate formation of a new wage board and budget allocation to introduce a rationing system for ship-breaking workers.

The demand was made during a human chain rally organised by the Ship-breaking Workers Trade Union Forum at the Chittagong Press Club premises today (31 May) afternoon.

The primary demand of the rally was for the minimum monthly wage of ship-breaking workers to be set at Tk20,000.

Additionally, labour leaders urged that the Eid-ul-Adha bonus be paid by 10 June, alongside the full salary for May and a partial salary for June.

They emphasised the importance of introducing a rationing system for workers, with adequate budget allocations to support this initiative.

The forum, led by its President Tapan Dutta and moderated by Member Secretary Fazlul Kabir Mintu, saw participation from a host of labour leaders including Joint Convener AM Nazim Uddin, Organising Secretary of Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal SM Jamal, and President of Jatiya Sramik League Sitakunda regional committee Mahabubul Alam.

Other notable speakers included General Secretary of Bangladesh Mukt Sramik Federation Nurul Absar, Treasurer Rizwanur Rahman Khan, and various secretaries and leaders from different labour unions and federations.

Speakers highlighted the severe financial difficulties faced by ship-breaking workers, noting that the minimum wage announced in 2018 for the shipbreaking sector has yet to be implemented. Given that five years have passed since this announcement, they insisted that it is now imperative to establish a new wage board in accordance with labour laws.

Citing Rule 111(5) of the Bangladesh Labour Code, the forum stressed the necessity for ship-breaking workers to receive a festival bonus equivalent to their basic salary. They also called on the Directorate of Inspection of Factories and Institutions to take the necessary steps to ensure these payments are made promptly.

The labour leaders further demanded immediate action to halt the rising prices of daily necessities, which severely impact the livelihoods of poor workers. They called for the establishment of fair price rationing systems and fair price shops under the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) in labour-populated areas to provide a sustainable solution to the high cost of goods.

In addition to economic concerns, the rally underscored the urgent need for specialist hospitals to ensure the occupational health and safety of ship-breaking workers. They also called for the provision of adequate ambulances in ship-breaking industrial areas to respond to emergencies.

The rally concluded with a unified call for the government and relevant authorities to take swift and decisive action to address these demands, ensuring a better standard of living and working conditions for ship-breaking workers across the country.