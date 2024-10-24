Interim govt mulls alternative agri market to combat syndicates

In the kitchen market, not a single vegetable is available under Tk100. The photo features vegetable traders at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The government is mulling opening an alternative agricultural market, which will exist alongside conventional markets, to stop the influence of syndicates, Labour and Employment Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan said today (24 October).

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating TCB's mobile truck sales programme in the capital's Tejgaon, he said farmers would be able to set their produce directly to the alternative market.

Asif Mahmud also said prices of essentials had been increasing due to syndicates and middlemen, so the government was working to break down such syndicates.

Speaking at the event, Commerce Secretary Mohang Salim Uddin said the government will deal strictly with anyone who raises prices for the purpose of making excessive profits or creates an artificial crisis.

For that, the government was monitoring all stages of import, production, wholesaling and retailing, he said.

Earlier yesterday TCB announced that essential items like edible oil, lentil alongside rice provided by the Directorate General of Food will be sold among general consumers at subsidised rates through 50 trucks in Dhaka metropolis and 20 trucks in Chattogram metropolis while such operations will continue until 30 November.

Under this initiative, each consumer can buy maximum 2 litres of edible oil at Tk100 per litre, 2kg of lentil at Tk60 per kg and 5kg of rice at Tk30 per kg.

A press release said such operations of the TCB could be extended until the inflationary situation comes to a tolerable level.