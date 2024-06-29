Integrated programmes needed for development of children's mental health: Experts

Dr ABM Abdullah speaks at a seminar at the Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium on 29 June. Photo: Courtesy

Experts have called for a nationally coordinated programme to promote children's mental health.

They emphasised that parents and guardians can play a crucial role in identifying and addressing mental health issues in children. To do so, it is essential to raise awareness, motivation, and literacy regarding mental health among them.

With this knowledge, they will be able to identify obstacles to mental development, detect mental health issues, respond appropriately, and seek help from counsellors and doctors if necessary.

Speakers made the remarks at a national seminar on the role of parents in the development of children's mental health, organised by the media and communication development organisation SoMaSHTe under its mental health literacy programme with support from the US-based charity Humanity Beyond Barriers.

The seminar was held at the Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium today (29 June).

As the chief guest, Ekushey Padak-winning medicine specialist and personal physician to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Emeritus Professor Dr ABM Abdullah, emphasised the importance of mental health for the overall development of children.

He noted that mental health is often overlooked, necessitating policy initiatives and programmes. Such initiatives are needed for children in both urban and rural areas. Dr Abdullah also cautioned against placing undue pressure on children, which can have negative impacts on their mental well-being.

He urged parents to adopt a more tolerant approach towards their children.

As a special guest, Bangladesh Shishu Academy Director General Anjir Liton highlighted the need for a national framework for the development of children's mental health.

He mentioned that the Shishu Academy would take initiatives in this regard and expand the parental literacy program. He emphasised the importance of increasing opportunities for children to engage in sports and other creative activities to aid their mental development.

The seminar was chaired by former Senior Secretary and prominent media personality Abu Alam Md Shahid Khan, who stressed the need for both family and institutional efforts to monitor students' mental health. He underscored the importance of raising awareness in this area.

According to the National Mental Health Survey 2018-19, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health under the supervision of the World Health Organization, 16.8% of Bangladesh's population (over 28 million people) suffer from mild to severe mental illnesses.

The survey found that 14% of children aged 7 to 17 years have mental illnesses, and 95% of them do not receive any form of counselling or treatment. This lack of awareness among parents exacerbates the problem.

To address the issue, SoMaSHTe initiated a project to raise awareness about mental health among parents to reduce stigma and discrimination and promote the healthy development of children. Under this project, 400 parents from 10 schools in Dhaka, Barguna, and Tangail have received training on children's mental health literacy.

The seminar was attended by subject matter experts, representatives from development organizations, media personalities, teachers, parents, and students.