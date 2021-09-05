Inspector Sohel to be brought back from India: DMP Commissioner

05 September, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 01:36 pm

Inspector Sohel to be brought back from India: DMP Commissioner

Photo: NORTH BENGAL BS
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Shafiqul Islam has said detained DMP Inspector Sohel Rana will be brought back to the country from India.

Banani Police Station inspector (investigation) Sohel Rana, also a pantroniser of e-commerce platform E-orange, was arrested by Border Security Force (BSF) in India while attempting to cross the border reportedly to flee the jurisdiction.

"Efforts are underway to bring back Inspector Sohel Rana detained in India. Although the process is not easy," said the DMP Commissioner.

He also said investigations are ongoing into allegations against him.

"The Gulshan police department has started an investigation into charges against him. Necessary actions will be taken if they report against him," Shafiqul Islam told the media.

Sohel was the 10th accused of a case filed on Thursday over embezzlement of money from digital marketplace E-Orange.

On Wednesday, one Mohammad Russel on behalf of 17 customers of E-orange appealed to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court to record a case over embezzlement of around Tk89 lakh.

The court then recorded his statement, ordered Gulshan police to register a case and asked them to give updates in 24 hours. 

In the case statement, Russel said Sohel Rana could leave the country anytime since there was no travel restriction on him.

Earlier, Gulshan police refused to file a case on 18 August with Inspector Sohel Rana as one of the accused over the fraudulence.

OC Abul Hasan declined to make any comment on the matter.

The Indian Border Security Force seized a "foreign passport", mobile phones and ATM cards from Sohel's possession at Kochbihar's Changrabandha border. It announced the capture on its twitter handle.

The BSF handed Sohel over to Mekhliganj police in West Bengal and filed a case against him.

