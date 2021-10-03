Bangladeshi detained in West Bengal for suspicious meet with prisoner Sohel Rana

West Bengal police have arrested a Bangladeshi national, who came to Mekhliganj, West Bengal to reportedly meet former Banani police inspector (investigation) Sheikh Sohel Rana, who was arrested in India after fleeing the country.

According to police sources, the detainee is Mohammad Baharul.

Baharul came to India on 9 September and was staying in Siliguri for a few days, says Hindustan Times.

During this time, he tried to contact Sohel Rana, from his hotel in Siliguri. Eventually, he was caught by the police.

Police suspected that he came to get any secret information from Sohel or to give a message to him.

Investigating officers have started questioning Baharul to know the reason.

Earlier, Sohel Rana, brother of Sonia Mehjabin, the owner of Eorange, was arrested by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) from the border area for crossing the border illegally in the first week of September.

Last July, a case of fraud was filed against E-orange at Gulshan Police Station for misappropriating Tk 1,100 crore from one lakh customers. A person named Taherul Islam filed the case on behalf of 29 aggrieved customers.

The company has been accused of corruption to the tune of Tk1100 crore.

Sonia and her husband Masukur Rahman are already in jail in the case and Sohel is also involved in the case.