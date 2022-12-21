PM inaugurates record number of 100 highways in 50 districts

Infrastructure

UNB
21 December, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 11:46 am

Related News

PM inaugurates record number of 100 highways in 50 districts

The premier virtually inaugurated the 100 highways from her office in Dhaka — to ensure a safe and uninterrupted road network as well as help reduce road accidents and traveling time

UNB
21 December, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2022, 11:46 am
PM inaugurates record number of 100 highways in 50 districts

Within a month and a half after the inauguration of 100 bridges in a single day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today opened a record number of 100 highways to traffic in 50 districts.

The premier virtually inaugurated the 100 highways from her office in Dhaka — to ensure a safe and uninterrupted road network as well as help reduce road accidents and traveling time.

The Roads and Highways Department under the Road Transport and Highways Division constructed or reconstructed the highways with a combined length of 2,021.56 km under 48 projects at an overall cost of Tk 14,915 crore in the last two years.

The new highways include 32 with a total length of 653.66km in Dhaka division, 16 with total length of 352.26km in Khulna division, 14 with 258.90km in Chattogram division, 15 with 203.95km in Rangpur, eight highways with 196.87km in Rajshahi, six with 142.48km in Mymensingh, four highways with 106.18km in Sylhet and four highways with 107.26km in Barishal division.

Of these, 99 highways were developed with government fund, while one — the 70km Joydebpur (Gazipur)-Alenga (Tangail) four-lane highway with service lanes on both sides — was constructed with foreign loans (Tk 3,205crore) and the government fund (Tk 2,963.64 crore).

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader spoke at the function moderated by PM's Principal Secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah.

Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri made a presentation on the 100 new highways.

Out of the 22,476-km road network under the RHD, there are 3,991km national highways, 4,897km regional highways and 13,588km district roads.

The national highways connect the capital to divisional cities, sea ports, land ports and international highways. Regional highways connect district towns to river ports and land ports. District roads link district towns with upazilas or one upazila with another.

On November 7, the PM inaugurated 100 newly constructed bridges with a total length of 5,494 meters, built at a cost of Tk 8,79.61 crore, in 25 districts of the country.

Bangladesh / Top News / Transport

highways / PM Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1h | Panorama
HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

HONDA BRV: Great looking, practical and luxurious

1h | Wheels
Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

2h | Wheels
Traditional Ludu board makers are increasingly losing their livelihood in the face of the digitalisation of the game. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

How mobile phones 'killed' the board game-makers

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

Despite winning FIFA, Argentina couldn't reach the top

1h | TBS SPORTS
How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

How is Kajol's 'Salaam Venky'?

15h | TBS Entertainment
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

18h | TBS SPORTS
Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

Di Maria gained his piece of destiny

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

4
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Both DB, RAB now claim Fardin died by suicide