PM opens 100 bridges in 25 districts

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday inaugurated 100 newly constructed bridges in 25 districts of the country.

The total length of the bridges is 5,494 meters and the construction cost is Tk 8,79.61 crore.

The prime minister opened the bridges through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Of them, 7  have been constructed in Dhaka division, 46 in Chattogram division (42 in Khagrachhari district alone), 6 in Mymensingh division, 17 in Sylhet division, 14 in Barishal division, 7 in Rajshahi division and 3 in Rangpur division.

The Roads and Highways Department under the Road Transport and Highways Division constructed the bridges with the government's own funds.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader spoke at the function moderated by PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus.

Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri made a presentation about the 100 newly constructed bridges.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

