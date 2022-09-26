DAP relaxes building height limits for the influential: Architects 

Infrastructure

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 10:59 pm

Related News

DAP relaxes building height limits for the influential: Architects 

TBS Report
26 September, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2022, 10:59 pm
TBS file photo
TBS file photo

Under the pressure of influential groups, the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) has given a special concession on the height limit of buildings in just five locations including the Bashundhara, Jalshiri, Jhilmil and Gulshan residential areas among a total of 346 Dhaka blocks, alleged the Institute of Architects Bangladesh.

The professional organisation for architects in Bangladesh has demanded that the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), which has prepared the DAP 2022-2035, should come out of such an approach and revise the plan.

"The maximum floor area ratio (FAR) standard of 5-6 has been given in just 1% area of Dhaka city. It means buildings can be constructed with double the number of floors of the FAR standard," Architect Iqbal Habib, convener of the working group on DAP of the institute, said in his keynote presentation at an event on Monday.

FAR is an index to determine the size and height of a building, he said at a stakeholder meeting titled "Gazetted DAP: Review, Evaluation and Feedback" held at the auditorium of the institute.

Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

Iqbal Habib alleged that Rajuk had finally convinced the LGRD minister to approve DAP. Even the prime minister does not know that DAP has given such a priority to some influential groups.

Taking a dig at Rajuk for its failure to ensure compliance in building constructions, he said it is not possible to implement DAP by Rajuk which says 87% of the buildings in Dhaka are illegal or unauthorised.

The architect said the FAR that was given in the draft DAP for the Bashundhara Residential Area, Jalshiri Housing Project Area, Jhilmil Project Area and Gulshan area has been increased by three times.

"All those who got FAR above four are from Gulshan, Baridhara and Dhanmondi areas. It has been done to give privilege to the rich. And relatively underdeveloped areas such as Mohammadpur, Badda, Shankar, Adabar and Tolarbagh have been given the lowest FAR," he added.

Iqbal Habib also said, out of 346 blocks of Dhaka city, 5-6 FAR standard has been given for just five blocks, 4-5 for 10 blocks, 3-4 for 19 blocks and 1-3 for all the rest.

He said on the land where an 8-storey building could be constructed as per the Dhaka Building Construction Rules 2008, now a 4-6 storey building can be built there under DAP.

He also said the decentralisation of Dhaka requires the development of surrounding areas. But DAP allowed the highest four-storey building constructions in Gazipur, three-storey in Ashulia, Pubail, Keraniganj and Rupganj.

The architect said, according to DAP's expected population density of 200 to 250 people per acre of land, the net residential population in the central region of Dhaka will be 390 people in 2035. But according to the DAP estimate, there will be 531 people per acre in Dhaka, which means 141 people will be out of the housing plan.

Architect Mubasshar Hussain, president of the institute, said many people will have to leave Dhaka as per the DAP.

"How to evict large sections of the population, how to ask them to leave, is our question," he added.

Dewan Abdul Mannan, a ward councillor of the Dhaka North City Corporation, came down hard on Rajuk, saying "it has turned into a bribe-taking institution".

"Rajuk is making a mockery of DAP. Where earlier eight-storey houses could be built, according to the current DAP, four-storey houses can be built there. This will create anger among people," he added.

Ashraful Islam, DAP project director at Rajuk, refuted the allegations made by the architects.  

"At present, as per the average density recommended by DAP, it will be possible to accommodate a maximum of 6.36 crore people in the Rajuk areas," he told The Business Standard. 

Top News

DAP / Architect / Detailed Area Plan (DAP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Millennials of Bangladesh: The generation that grew in democracy, neoliberalism and disparity 

10h | Panorama
Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

Samsung B Series TVs: The newest dimension to entertainment

12h | Brands
Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

Quartz Watches: The best of timeless pieces

12h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Visual representation is important to control our own narrative: Bangladeshi-born Pulitzer winner Fahmida Azim 

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

3h | Videos
Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

4h | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

4h | Videos
Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

Freshwater mangrove from Ratargul swamp

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

6
FILE PHOTO: A customer pushes his shopping trolley in front of a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD/File Photo
Bangladesh

French retailer Carrefour looks to expand business in Bangladesh