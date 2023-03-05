Construction of Matarbari port progressing at full pace

Matarbari highlights

Sea port partially visible after an approach channel and two breakwaters are built

Tenders floated for construction of two jetties and container yard

A terminal will be constructed, in the first phase, facilitating two ships to load and unload at a time

The port is expected to begin operation in January, 2026

Once opened, the port is expected to save freight cost of around 57%

The construction work of Matarbari port along the shore of the Bay of Bengal in Maheshkhali upazila of Cox's Bazar is progressing fast, with more developments of the project in the offing.

Meanwhile, the deep sea port has started to become visible after the completion of an approach channel and two breakwaters in the sea.

"Matarbari deep sea port has become visible. Tenders have been floated for three packages to construct a 460-metre long container jetty, a 300-metre long multipurpose jetty and other port facilities, including a container yard," State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said.

Besides, the Matarbari coal-based power plant project has advanced many works of the port. A total of 117 cargo ships have so far docked at the plant with goods for the project.

After beginning operations in 2026, the country's maiden deep sea port in Matarbari is expected to save a large part of the freight cost of around 57% and consignment will reach the destination in 60% less time.

Currently, one TEU (twenty-equivalent unit) freight cost puts a figure of minimum $3000 and a consignment needs around 40-42 days to reach Europe, stated Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, chairman of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), the executing agency of Matarbari Port Development Project.

"Once the operation starts, mother vessels with 8200 TEUs container capacity can berth at the Matarbari port, directly from any part of the world, bypassing the transshipment ports. Vessels from Europe will need only 16-17 days to arrive and freight costs will come to under $1300 in total. This will boost the country's economy to a great extent," he added.

The CPA chairman further said that currently no consignment goes directly to Europe from Bangladesh. At first, cargo containers go to various transshipment ports, mostly in Singapore, Malaysia and Colombia and then stay there for a period until they get a mother vessel to Europe. This process just pushes up the freight cost and time manifold.

Operational activities of the Matarbari port will start in January 2026. Large feeder vessels will come here, which will save money and time. This port will be a commercial hub and lifeline of the country's economy, he hoped.

CPA Chief Hydrographer M Arifur Rahman told The Business Standard that at present, ships of 200-metre length and 10-metre draft can berth at Chattogram port jetties. These vessels can carry 800 to 2400 TEUs containers.

Once Matarbari port is completed, any ship in the world can come here. Ships with a length of 350 metres and a draft of 18 metres can be accommodated in this port.

Arifur Rahman said that in the first phase, a terminal and two jetties will be constructed at this port, so that after the opening, two ships will be able to load and unload goods here at a time.

The distance from Chattogram to Matarbari by sea is 34 nautical miles, from Payra port 190nm and from Mongla port 240nm, he said, adding that goods can be unloaded from the mother vessel at Matarbari and transported to other ports by road and sea within a short period of time.

The total budget of the project, which was approved by the Ecnec on 10 March, 2020, is Tk17,777.1613 crore. Of the total amount, only the construction of the seaport will cost around Tk8,955.82 crore. For the project, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) is providing a loan assistance of around Tk6,742.57 crore while the remaining Tk2,213.24 crore will come from the Chattogram Port Authority's own fund.

Apart from this, Tk8821.3440 crore will be spent on road construction under the Roads and Highway Department in the project area.