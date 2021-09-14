ADP implementation hits six-year low in July-August

The annual development programme's (ADP) implementation in the first two months of the current fiscal year was the lowest in six years with only 3.82% of the allocation spent during the time.

In FY16, the last time the lowest implementation rate was recorded 3.86% in FY16. In FY21, the rate was 3.89.

All ministries and divisions of the government spent Tk9,053 crore in the first two months of the current fiscal year to implement projects and programmes under the ADP, revealed the monthly progress report prepared by the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Planning Ministry.

The total allocation for the entire fiscal year stands at Tk236,793 crore.

The report further revealed that the implementing agencies spent Tk6,413 crore from the government own fund, which is 4.67% of the Tk137,300 crore allocation.

Despite an allocation of Tk88,024 crore from the project aid, Tk2,009 crore or 2.28% of the allocation was spent.

Analysing the performance of 15 recipients of the allocation, it was found that the implementation rate of the health services division, the secondary and higher education division, the housing and public works ministry was close to 1%.

The shipping ministry, the water resources ministry and the civil aviation and tourism ministry spent close to 0% from their respective ADP allocation.

The local government division spent the highest amount of Tk2533 crore, about 7.47% of the allocation. In terms of percentage, the industries ministry spent the highest 13.73% of its allocation.

Pradip Ranjan Chakraborty, secretary to the IMED, told The Business Standard that ministries and divisions require some time prior to starting field-level work to prepare a procurement plan and others.

"Despite a little reduction in the implementation rate, the actual implementation increased by Tk702 crore in the current fiscal over the previous fiscal," he said, expressing optimism that a better ADP implementation is possible depending on the mitigation of Covid-19 related risks.