Inflation may ease in October: Planning minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 03:38 pm

Though the fear of rise in inflation remains afloat for the running month, the price situation will improve in October, Planning Minister MA Mannan said on Tuesday.

"The country's GDP is expected to grow 7% by the end of the current fiscal year," the minister said while speaking at a dialogue organised by the Development Journalist Forum of Bangladesh (DJFB) at the NEC Conference Room in capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

"Our focus is to maintain the rate so it does not go below 7%," he added.

Responding to a question, the planning minister said that the poverty rate, which is the root cause behind corruption, in our country currently stands at around 20%.

"The government is trying to control corruption by reducing the poverty rate," he said adding that laws should be implemented to reduce corruption in procurement.

Suggesting a single manager for each project, Minister Mannan said the project manager should stay in the project area to supervise it well. 

Regarding IMF loans to deal with economic downfall, MA Mannan said, "It is our right as a member state to get loans from IMF. Initially, they expressed interest after we lodged a loan request.

