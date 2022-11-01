Industry-Design Bill placed in JS to protect intellectual property rights

The Bangladesh Industry-Design Bill, 2022 was placed in the parliament in a bid to protect the intellectual property rights of industrial design.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun placed the bill in the house and it was sent to the respective Parliamentary Standing Committee for further examination.

The Committee was asked to submit its report within 30 days.

A registrar office will be there to issue or cancel patents of any single inventor or joint inventors of any technological innovation under the proposed law.

The Bill is enacting by splitting the Patents and Designs Act, 1911 as there is a huge number of diversified affairs under the century-old law.

There is also a provision in the draft law that the owners will get compensation, and such cases will be dealt with by civil courts.

The owners will be given the patent of any innovation for 20 years after receiving application, and then it will become public.

Jatiya Party MP Fakhrul Imam objected to the placement of the Bill, but was rejected by voice vote.