Industry-Design Bill-2023 passes in JS to protect intellectual property rights

Law & order

BSS
07 July, 2023, 01:25 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 01:29 am

Related News

Industry-Design Bill-2023 passes in JS to protect intellectual property rights

BSS
07 July, 2023, 01:25 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 01:29 am
Representational image
Representational image

The Bangladesh Industry-Design Bill-2023 yesterday passed in the house in a bid to protect the Intellectual Property Rights of industrial design.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun moved the bill in the house which was unanimously passed by voice votes with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Placing the bill, the minister said the proposed law is very much essential for facing the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.

Opposition lawmakers including Fakhrul Imam, Pir Fazlur Rahman, Rawshan Ara Mannan, Kazi Feroz Rashid, Gono forum lawmaker M Mokabbir Khan and independent lawmaker Rezaul Karim Bablu, however, discussed elaborately on the advantage of the proposed act.

The lawmakers also thanked the minister for enacting a new act by repealing a century old 'Patents and Designs Act, 1911.

A registrar office will be there to issue or cancel patents of any single inventor or joint inventors of any technological innovation under the proposed law.

The bill is enacting by splitting the Patents and Designs Act, 1911 as there is a huge number of diversified affairs under the century-old law.

There is also a provision in the draft law that the owners will get compensation, and such cases will be dealt with by civil courts.

The owners will be given the patent of any innovation for 20 years after receiving application and then it will become public.

The lawmakers said since the proposed act has an importance, so it should be sought public opinion, but was rejected by voice votes.

Bangladesh

Industry-Design Bill / Intellectual Property (IP) rights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

17h | Panorama
A total of 3,486 protesters were arrested, according to interior ministry figures. Photo: Reuters

Does France not see colour?

16h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What local governments need to lead

15h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

7h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

6h | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

9h | TBS Stories
How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?