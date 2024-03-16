India's new citizenship act their internal matter: FM Hasan

The new citizenship law of India is an internal affair of the country, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (16 March).

"As Bangladesh is a neighbouring country, we are keeping an eye on the matter," he said when journalists wanted to know about Bangladesh position regarding the law during a view exchange meeting in the city.

This week, India has announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), drawing sharp criticism from opposition parties and rights groups. The CAA was passed by India's Parliament in 2019, but was not enforced until now.

The Citizenship Amendment Act provides a fast track to naturalisation for Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who fled to Hindu-majority India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan before 31 December 2014.

The law excludes Muslims, who are a majority in all three nations.

Responding to a question on US remarks regarding Bangladesh election, the foreign minister said any office of the United States can give their opinion.

"They [US] said the opposition did not participate but out of 44 registered political parties in Bangladesh, 29 participated in the elections," he said adding that non-participation of any particular political party is not the responsibility of the government.

"That party instead called to resist the election. For that purpose, they incited violence in the country and only those who were involved in that violence were arrested," Hasan said.

The United States has said that they are working to advance the partnership and relations with Bangladesh, he said.

"We are also working to make the relations with the United States closer and expand our multi-dimensional relations," he said.

Hasan Mahmud said most of the countries, including the United States, have expressed their intention to advance relations with Bangladesh in the future.

Governments and heads of state of about 80 countries of the world have congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Even the President of the United States has written to the Prime Minister expressing his intention to take the relationship to the next level," he added.