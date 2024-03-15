India dismisses US concern about its citizenship law as 'misplaced'

South Asia

Reuters
15 March, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 07:48 pm

Related News

India dismisses US concern about its citizenship law as 'misplaced'

Reuters
15 March, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 07:48 pm
Students and supporters of the Students&#039; Federation of India (SFI) take part in a protest rally against a new citizenship law, in Kochi, India, March 12, 2024. REUTERS/Sivaram V/File Photo
Students and supporters of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) take part in a protest rally against a new citizenship law, in Kochi, India, March 12, 2024. REUTERS/Sivaram V/File Photo

Comments by the United States expressing concern about India's implementation of a contentious citizenship law based on religion are "misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted", the foreign ministry of the South Asian nation said on Friday.

India's move this week sparked sporadic protests, with critics, including Muslims groups and opposition parties, saying the law was discriminatory and undermined the country's secular constitution.

In a statement, the US State Department said it was "concerned" about the notification of the law, citing "respect for religious freedom and equal treatment" as a fundamental democratic principle.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We are of the view that it is misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted," Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesperson for India's Foreign Ministry, said on Friday, in response to the US statement.

"Lectures by those who have a limited understanding of India's pluralistic traditions and the region's post-partition history are best not attempted," he added.

The reference was to the colonial-era division of the subcontinent at the time of independence from Britain in 1947.

There were no grounds for concern about the treatment of minorities, Jaiswal said, adding, "Votebank politics should not determine views about a laudable initiative to help those in distress."

The Indian law provides a fast-track for citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who have fled to India from neighbouring countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has earlier defended the law, known as the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying it will benefit the victims of years of such persecution in India's neighbours.

In addition to the United States, the United Nations expressed concern about the law's implementation, which comes ahead of general elections due by May at which Modi will seek a rare third term.

World+Biz

India / Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) / United States

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image

Bangladesh finally has an offshore banking law. But it's nothing to write home about

4h | Panorama
Karl Marx. Sketch: TBS

Why Marx continues to live on 141 years after his death

5h | Panorama
Every year Purbanat arranges a multifest to showcase the multi-lingual diversity in the West Midlands, UK. Photo: Courtesy

Purbanat: The artistes making Bangla a part of British culture

11h | Panorama
Flattering the right way, with the right skirt

Flattering the right way, with the right skirt

8h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

Mother is crying while looking at son's picture on mobile phone

3h | Videos
What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

23h | Videos
Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

22h | Videos
How MV Jahan Moni was rescued 14 years ago

How MV Jahan Moni was rescued 14 years ago

1d | Videos