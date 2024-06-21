Indian national dies after being hit by auto-rickshaw on Mayor Hanif flyover

An Indian national died after a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit him on the Mayor Mohammad Hanif flyover in Tikatuli area this afternoon (21 June).

The deceased has been identified as Dwijendra Lal Chowdhury, 60, a resident of Nadia district in West Bengal, said his nephew Pradip Roy Chowdhury. He was visiting his relatives in Dhaka.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH Police Outpost, said the body was kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.

Pradip said Dwijendra left Chandpur residence, his ancestral home many years ago and settled in the neighbouring country.

He said the man arrived in Bangladesh a month ago to visit relatives here and was supposed to return to India by Saturday.

Dwijendra got down from a bus on the flyover and was crossing the road around 2:30pm when an auto-rickshaw hit him, leaving him critically injured, Kawshik Roy, a passerby who took him to hospital, said.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, said Kawshik.