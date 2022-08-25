IGP Benazir gets travel confirmation to attend UN conference in US

Bangladesh's Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed has received travel confirmation to visit the USA to attend the police chief conference, organised by the United Nations (UN).

"The incumbent IGP had a US visa before the sanction was imposed. However, the UN Police Chief Conference is quite different from the US Sanctions territory. So, he wouldn't be barred from participating in the conference," a ministry source confirmed.

"The IGP might not be allowed to go anywhere else in New York besides the conference venue, as per the protocol," the source said, adding that he was trying to get a confirmation that he will not be deported through the US embassy.

The United States on 10 December, 2021, sanctioned IGP Benazir and six other former and serving commanders in the Rapid Action Battalion for their human rights violations.

Despite sanctions on Benazir Ahmed, the government nominated him, along with other officials, to represent Bangladesh in the UN Summit.

As host of the United Nations, the US is bound by a series of international treaties, including the need to expeditiously approve visas for foreign delegations seeking to do legitimate diplomatic business at the United Nations, Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen had told the media.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the summit from 31 August to 1 September, which is expected to discuss United Nations policing priorities in international peace and security processes, among other issues.

Apart from the minister and IGP, the home ministry's Joint Secretary Abu Hena Mostafa Zaman, Private Secretary to the minister Md Asaduzzaman, the police headquarters' Additional Deputy Inspector General (UN affairs) Nassian Wazed and IGP's staff officer Assistant Inspector General Muhammad Masud Alam were nominated for the visit.

