IGP to join UN summit in US if there is no issues: Foreign secretary

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed will join the United Nations police chiefs' summit to be held at UN headquarters in New York if there are no issues, Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen says.

When asked whether there is any deal between the UN and US that allows a sanctioned person to join a UN event on its invitation, the foreign secretary told the media "Yes, some international treaties exist. Let's see. We hope he can join if there are no issues. And if there are issues, we will try to find out in advance."

The United States on 10 December, 2021, sanctioned IGP Benazir and six other former and serving commanders in the Rapid Action Battalion for their human rights violations. Despite sanctions on Benazir Ahmed, the government has nominated him, along with other officials, to represent Bangladesh in the UN Summit.

Prior to talking to the media, the foreign secretary met with Michele J Sison, US assistant secretary of state for International Organisation Affairs at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Monday.

Regarding whether there is any special agreement regarding participation in UN events despite the sanction, he said, "There is such a gentleman's agreement or convention. We noticed exceptions to the sanction in some cases in the past as well. It's hard to tell until it happens."

As host of the United Nations, the US is bound by a series of international treaties, including the need to expeditiously approve visas for foreign delegations seeking to do legitimate diplomatic business at the United Nations.

When asked whether the government has given a green signal for the IGP to go to New York, Masud bin Momen said, "As government order (GO) was issued, he (IGP) has plans to go. We have not communicated about it yet."

In a query whether there was a discussion about lifting the sanction on RAB during the meeting with Michele J Sison, the foreign secretary said, "The US assistant secretary said it is a legal process. The Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury works in this regard. The US Department of State has no direct involvement in this matter."

"We told them that we are trying to lift the ban through the legal process. For this, we have associated with their legal consultancy firm there," Masud bin Momen went on saying.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan will lead the Bangladesh delegation at the summit from 31 August to 1 September, which is expected to discuss United Nations policing priorities in international peace and security processes, among other issues.

Apart from the minister and IGP, the home ministry's Joint Secretary Abu Hena Mostafa Zaman, Private Secretary to the minister Md Asaduzzaman, the police headquarters' Additional Deputy Inspector General (UN affairs) Nassian Wazed and IGP's staff officer Assistant Inspector General Muhammad Masud Alam were nominated for the visit.