HRPSB organises 'Members' Meet'

The Human Resource Professionals Society of Bangladesh (HRPSB) recently organised a members' meet with the theme "Let's embark on a new journey together."

The meeting was aimed at creating a bridge between its previous and new members - which was a mix of renowned HR professionals and aspiring members from the HR field.

HRPSB President Professor Mohammad Khasro Miah, Vice President Ariful Islam, General Secretary Shahriar Rohmotullah, Joint Secretary Tukhbita Afroz Nawmi, Treasurer Afreen Hasnain Ahamad, and other Governing Body members of HRPSB were present during the event.

Professor Mohammad Khasro Miah, Capt. Shaikh Ehsan Reza (Retd.) and Major NAM Neyamul Islam (Retd.) were the keynote speakers who shared their visions and expectations from all members to actively participate in developing the HR business & social domain of Bangladesh.

The seminar ended with an engaging question and answer session conducted by Shahriar and Tukhbita, where members shared their aspirations and interest in future contributions towards HRPSB and society.