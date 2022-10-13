House fire kills elderly couple in Gulshan

An elderly couple died due to smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at their house in Gulshan area in the city in the early hours of today.

The deceased are Obaidul Haque, 72, and his wife Jahanara Begum, 71 residents of a house in Road No 7 of Gulshan-1.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Gulshan Police Station BM Farman Ali said the couple was sleeping when the fire originated in their flat on the fourth floor of the building around 2:55am.

They fell sick after smoke engulfed the flat, the OC added.

Later, they were rushed to United Hospital where doctors declared them dead, the OC said, adding the bodies bore no burn injuries.

The bodies were sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Duty officer of Fire Service Control Room Rakibul Hasan told BSS, two firefighting units rushed there and doused the fire.

We are suspecting that the fire originated from an electric short-circuits, he said.