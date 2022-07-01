Holey Artisan attack: Six years of deep wounds

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 July, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 08:33 am

Related News

Holey Artisan attack: Six years of deep wounds

The gruesome militant attack killed 22 people, including 17 foreigners and two policemen

TBS Report
01 July, 2022, 08:30 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2022, 08:33 am
Holey Artisan Bakery. Photo: Collected
Holey Artisan Bakery. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh is going to observe the sixth anniversary of the Holey Artisan Bakery attack on Friday that shocked the nation from the core of its heart.

On the night of 1 July 2016, a group of heavily-armed militants – dressed in cargo pants, jeans and T-shirts – laid siege to the upmarket eatery that was popular among foreigners and expatriates. 

As the militants stormed the cafe, loud screams were heard from all directions. The diners dived under tables and chairs while restaurant employees tried to run for safety in trepidation.

The law enforcers could not initially realise that the nation's worst hostage crisis is about to unfold. As policemen tried to approach the place, the gunmen opened fire and hurled grenades that killed two police officers. 

Some 10 hours after the siege, the 1st Para-commando Battalion, an elite force in the Bangladesh Army, carried out an intense drive codenamed "Operation Thunderbolt" at the café killing all the five attackers, who were later identified as active members of the militant outfit Neo-JMB, an offshoot of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh.

The gruesome militant attack killed 22 people, including 17 foreigners and two policemen. In addition, 50 people were seriously injured in the incident.

The victims included nine Italians, seven Japanese, one Indian, one Bangladesh-born American and two Bangladeshis.

A monument named "Dipto Shapoth" has been built on the Old Gulshan police station premises, located about one kilometre away from Holey Artisan Bakery, where families of the deceased and mass people can pay homage to the victims.   

Three years after the attack incident on 27 November 2019, a Dhaka anti-terrorism court sentenced seven people to death for their roles in the attack.

According to the High Court sources, the paper book of the death references is being prepared for the hearing, which will start anytime now.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has successfully gained strength against all kinds of militancy and extremism after the deadliest attack the country has ever seen.

Law enforcement agencies, especially the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), have conducted dozens of operations and drives across the country. Many extremists were killed and hundreds were arrested in these drives.

Monirul Islam, the then chief of CTTC and current chief of the Special Branch of Bangladesh Police, said that Bangladesh is now capable of combating any kind of militancy and extremism.

"For now, we have nothing to worry about, but there is still a chance for such incidents to bounce back as most young people are vulnerable and prone to extremism. So we need to keep a constant watch in the virtual world," he said.

According to Monirul Islam, another case is on trial in New York District Court as two US citizens were killed in the attack. The US authorities are in contact with the Bangladesh authorities for assistance in the case.

Top News

Holey Artisan Attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’

16m | Interviews
Bangladesh ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens have sought asylum in Cyprus. Photo: Arafatul Islam/DW

How Bangladeshi migrants end up in Cyprus

20h | Panorama
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

23h | Panorama
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

11h | Videos
Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

12h | Videos
Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

14h | Videos
Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years