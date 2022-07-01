Holey Artisan attack: Six years of deep wounds

Bangladesh is going to observe the sixth anniversary of the Holey Artisan Bakery attack on Friday that shocked the nation from the core of its heart.

On the night of 1 July 2016, a group of heavily-armed militants – dressed in cargo pants, jeans and T-shirts – laid siege to the upmarket eatery that was popular among foreigners and expatriates.

As the militants stormed the cafe, loud screams were heard from all directions. The diners dived under tables and chairs while restaurant employees tried to run for safety in trepidation.

The law enforcers could not initially realise that the nation's worst hostage crisis is about to unfold. As policemen tried to approach the place, the gunmen opened fire and hurled grenades that killed two police officers.

Some 10 hours after the siege, the 1st Para-commando Battalion, an elite force in the Bangladesh Army, carried out an intense drive codenamed "Operation Thunderbolt" at the café killing all the five attackers, who were later identified as active members of the militant outfit Neo-JMB, an offshoot of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh.

The gruesome militant attack killed 22 people, including 17 foreigners and two policemen. In addition, 50 people were seriously injured in the incident.

The victims included nine Italians, seven Japanese, one Indian, one Bangladesh-born American and two Bangladeshis.

A monument named "Dipto Shapoth" has been built on the Old Gulshan police station premises, located about one kilometre away from Holey Artisan Bakery, where families of the deceased and mass people can pay homage to the victims.

Three years after the attack incident on 27 November 2019, a Dhaka anti-terrorism court sentenced seven people to death for their roles in the attack.

According to the High Court sources, the paper book of the death references is being prepared for the hearing, which will start anytime now.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has successfully gained strength against all kinds of militancy and extremism after the deadliest attack the country has ever seen.

Law enforcement agencies, especially the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), have conducted dozens of operations and drives across the country. Many extremists were killed and hundreds were arrested in these drives.

Monirul Islam, the then chief of CTTC and current chief of the Special Branch of Bangladesh Police, said that Bangladesh is now capable of combating any kind of militancy and extremism.

"For now, we have nothing to worry about, but there is still a chance for such incidents to bounce back as most young people are vulnerable and prone to extremism. So we need to keep a constant watch in the virtual world," he said.

According to Monirul Islam, another case is on trial in New York District Court as two US citizens were killed in the attack. The US authorities are in contact with the Bangladesh authorities for assistance in the case.