Hit-and-run microbus driver arrested after student dies in Tejgaon

Police have arrested the driver reportedly responsible for the death of a 10th grader who died after being hit by a microbus in the capital's Tejgaon Industrial area.

Ziaul Haque, 50, was arrested from Ashulia on Monday and the microbus involved in the accident was also seized, confirmed HM Azimul Haque, deputy commissioner (DC) at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Tejgaon division.

A press conference will be held at HM Azimul Haque's office in this regard around 2:30pm today.

Md Ali Hossain, a class 10 student of Science College, was hit by a microbus near BG Press of Tejgaon industrial area around 7am yesterday (11 September).

He was rescued and taken to the Samorita Hospital in critical condition.

When his condition deteriorated, he was brought to the emergency unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.