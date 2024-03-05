High Court directs fire service to hang notices on fire-prone buildings

A notice was hung on the building by the fire service to inform the public of the situation of the building. Photo: TBS

The High Court has instructed the fire service to put up notices in visible places of buildings that have been marked by them as fire accident-prone.

Accordingly, the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence has already started putting up notices in visible places of fire-prone buildings.

On Tuesday (5 March), the mobile court of Dhaka South City Corporation launched an operation to find lackings of fire-fighting systems in the restaurants of Khilgaon.

Fire service and civil defense personnel also came with that team.

Initially, fire service personnel inspected the 8-storey restaurant building known as Sky View Nightangle Tower. They discovered a 3 feet ladder instead of the required 3-metre ladder.

Additionally, there was a lack of fire extinguishers within the building. Although a few restaurants were operational, the majority were closed by the workers.

Due to safety concerns regarding the precarious rooftop, the raiding team promptly sealed off the entire building.

Later, a notice was hung on the building by the fire service to inform the public of the situation saying, "This building is extremely vulnerable in terms of fire safety as per the Fire Prevention and Extinguishing Act 2003. All concerned are requested to be alert."