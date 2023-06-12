Helicopter service launched for expatriates

Probashir Helicopter, a private company, has launched helicopter service to facilitate the movement of expatriates.

Yasin Chowdhury, general secretary of the NRB CIP, an international organisation of expatriate CIPs, inaugurated the service at a ceremony held at CCULB Resort in Purbachal area on Monday (12 June), reads a press release.

"Expatriates long to reunite with their loved ones upon returning home, but this desire is hindered by the absence of airports in all districts and the time-consuming nature of road travel," Yasin Chowdhury said while addressing the event.

He said, "Additionally, the availability of helicopters is limited, making it difficult for expatriates to rely on them. Such initiatives will greatly benefit expatriates in their journey to reunite with their families."

The programme was presided over by Baijid Al Hasan, managing director of Prabasir Helicopter. Among others, RK Ripon, managing director of Flytaxi Aviation Limited, its CEO Md Sharif Uddin and Holitune CEO Mohammad Badruzzaman attended the event.

"Flying in a helicopter is a cherished dream for many, but the cost often makes it unattainable. However, now there is an affordable option available. People can fulfill their desire and experience a helicopter ride to Dhaka city only at Tk5,500," said Baijid Al Hasan, managing director of Prabasir Helicopter.

One can visit Padma Bridge and the roundabout in Faridpur for only Tk16,500, he said.

Additionally, by the end of this month, expatriates will have the chance to explore the enchanting Saint Martin Island through helicopter flights.

"Our aim is to simplify and add spontaneity to journeys, bringing joy and convenience to all," Baijid said.