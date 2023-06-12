Helicopter service launched for expatriates

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 09:59 pm

Related News

Helicopter service launched for expatriates

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 09:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Probashir Helicopter, a private company, has launched helicopter service to facilitate the movement of expatriates.

Yasin Chowdhury, general secretary of the NRB CIP, an international organisation of expatriate CIPs, inaugurated the service at a ceremony held at CCULB Resort in Purbachal area on Monday (12 June), reads a press release.

"Expatriates long to reunite with their loved ones upon returning home, but this desire is hindered by the absence of airports in all districts and the time-consuming nature of road travel," Yasin Chowdhury said while addressing the event.

He said, "Additionally, the availability of helicopters is limited, making it difficult for expatriates to rely on them. Such initiatives will greatly benefit expatriates in their journey to reunite with their families."

The programme was presided over by Baijid Al Hasan, managing director of Prabasir Helicopter. Among others, RK Ripon, managing director of Flytaxi Aviation Limited, its CEO Md Sharif Uddin and Holitune CEO Mohammad Badruzzaman attended the event.

"Flying in a helicopter is a cherished dream for many, but the cost often makes it unattainable. However, now there is an affordable option available.  People can fulfill their desire and experience a helicopter ride to Dhaka city only at Tk5,500," said Baijid Al Hasan, managing director of Prabasir Helicopter.

One can visit Padma Bridge and the roundabout in Faridpur for only Tk16,500, he said. 

Additionally, by the end of this month, expatriates will have the chance to explore the enchanting Saint Martin Island through helicopter flights. 

"Our aim is to simplify and add spontaneity to journeys, bringing joy and convenience to all," Baijid said.

Top News

Helicopter / Expatriates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

4h | Features
Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

11h | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

13h | Panorama
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

2h | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

9h | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA