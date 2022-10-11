World-class Nursing and Midwifery programmes on the cards

TBS Report
11 October, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 11:36 am

World-class Nursing and Midwifery programmes on the cards

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

With an aim to launch a world-class Nursing and Midwifery programme under joint management in Bangladesh, a high-level delegation from the UK's University of Salford and the University Of Bolton visited the International Medical and Nursing College in Tongi on Monday (10 October).

The delegation was led by Abdul Jabbar, deputy leader of Greater Manchester Oldham Council in the UK.

A reception, chaired by International Medicare Limited Chairman Dr Ahmed Al Kabir, was organised in honour of the delegation.

International Medicare Limited Managing Director MA Mubin at the time presented the details of various programmes of different terms, opportunities for higher education and jobs for students in the UK under the joint management initiatives.

Secretary of Medical Education and Family Welfare Division Md Saiful Hassan Badal, as the chief guest, highlighted the various initiatives adopted by the government to introduce a quality nursing education system in Bangladesh.

Welcoming the joint initiative on a private level, he said there has been a qualitative change in the healthcare of the country, as a result of which complex and delicate operations are now being carried out here regularly.

He emphasised public-private joint ventures for further advancement of health services and said the government's relentless endeavour in the sector has been saving the foreign currency reserve of the country.

