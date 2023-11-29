Ways to maximize your energy

As per an article published by Harvard Health Publishing, as we get older, the limitless energy we enjoyed in our youth tends to diminish. In the past, we could handle numerous demanding tasks without feeling exhausted, but now even a few bursts of activity can leave us tired.

What happens to our energy as we age? Can we boost it again? And how can we make the most of the energy we do have?

Why energy changes

Age-related changes: With aging, there's a decline in the energy-producing mitochondria within cells, leading to reduced production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the molecule responsible for delivering energy to cells. Additionally, the loss of muscle mass results in fewer cells, diminished mitochondria, and lower ATP production. Fatigue further exacerbates the issue by weakening and shrinking muscles when one is too tired to engage in physical activity.

Chronic illness. Many illnesses, such as depression, rheumatoid arthritis, and heart disease, cause fatigue, making it hard to get through daily activities.

Medication side effects of medications: Many drugs can make you drowsy, such as antidepressants, anti-histamines, anticonvulsants, and some blood pressure drugs (beta blockers, for example).

Poor diet: Are you eating too much processed food or simply not consuming enough calories? That's not helping your muscles, organs, or mitochondria. They all need nutrients and fuel to work properly.

Other lifestyle factors: Poor sleep, chronic stress, and social isolation also have physiological consequences that can sap energy at the cellular level.

Boosting energy

Fortunately, adopting a healthier lifestyle can enhance your energy levels. This involves maintaining a diet low in added sugars and processed foods, with sufficient calories and nutrients to meet your requirements; ensuring seven to nine hours of sleep each night; effectively managing stress; and, if necessary, discussing potential medication side effects with your doctor.

Moreover, one of the quickest and most impactful ways to boost energy is by incorporating more physical activity. The recommended exercise guidelines include at least 150 minutes of aerobic activity (like brisk walking) per week and a minimum of two muscle-strengthening sessions weekly.

Notably, various studies have demonstrated the benefits of any amount of exercise. For instance, a review of nearly 200 randomized controlled trials on resistance training, published online on 6 July 2023, by the British Journal of Sports Medicine, revealed that even minimal strength training increased muscle mass and physical function compared to those who did not engage in such training. The most effective strength training regimens included higher-weight loads and more repetitions.

Be frugal with energy

According to the Harvard report, in addition to boosting your energy, it's essential to use what you have wisely. Think in terms of "energy dollars" and be more frugal about the way you spend them. Strategies known as the "four P's" can help.

Prioritizing: "Think about what you need to accomplish in a day versus what you want to accomplish, and make the necessary activity your priority," says Erin Krey, a physical therapist at Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. "For example, maybe you have a doctor's appointment in the afternoon, but you wanted to go shopping in the morning. Instead, go shopping on another day, and take it easy in the morning so you'll have the energy to get to the afternoon appointment."

Planning: Planning how to use your energy will help you accomplish more. "Planning could be scheduling just one major errand or appointment per day as opposed to three errands, which you know will leave you exhausted the next day, or cleaning just one room in your house per day as opposed to several," Krey says.

Planning could also mean that you schedule rest breaks, or that you gather all the ingredients you need to prepare a meal and place them by the stove before you start, so you won't have to keep going back and forth across the kitchen. Or planning could involve asking for help from family members or friends in advance of a job that will be too taxing for you alone.

Pacing: Don't try to rush through activities, which can use up all of your energy quickly. "Rushing leads to fatigue and increases your risk of falling," says Kim Stuckart, an occupational therapist at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital. "Remember that slow and steady will win the daily race. Spread out your activity to give yourself time to recover in between tasks."

What might that look like? "Break up a large task, like cleaning a room, into smaller tasks such as dusting, vacuuming, or making a bed, with breaks in between," Krey says.

Positioning: Maintain proper posture whether sitting or standing. "By doing so, you expand your lungs, allowing them to take in more oxygen," suggests Krey. Sitting during activities can also be beneficial in conserving energy. Apply this approach to tasks that induce fatigue while standing, such as sitting at a table for meal prep or using a shower chair while bathing. These small efforts to conserve energy will accumulate over time, contributing to an improved overall feeling and prolonged ability to stay active.