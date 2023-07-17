A strong core: The simple, flexible, and portable workout

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 05:22 pm

A strong core: The simple, flexible, and portable workout

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 05:22 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Strengthening your core muscles doesn't have to be overwhelming. You can do these simple exercises anywhere and adapt them as you gain fitness.

The following routine is a great way to ease into core work. You can do these four exercises at work, without your colleagues being any the wiser. You can do these exercises at home, too, thanks to simple variations, reads a newsletter from Harvard Medical School.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The front plank, for example, can be done while either leaning on your desk or using the kitchen counter to support your weight.

Equipment needed: Desk (a table or countertop is also fine), exercise mat, and sturdy chair.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

One of the best things you can do for your health is to strengthen your core muscles.

Your core is more than just abdominal muscles; it includes the muscles in your back, sides, pelvis, and butt. They're the muscles that allow you to reach, bend, and move freely.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

What's more, a strong core helps keep you steady on your feet. And that's critical because it can help you stay independent by preventing debilitating falls.

How is your balance? Take this 10-second balance test right now:

Stand comfortably near a wall with your arms in any position you choose. Lift one foot an inch or two off the floor so that you are balancing on the other foot. If you can't hold this position for more than 10 seconds, you're at risk for a fall.

