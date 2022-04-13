Screening for anxiety should begin at age 8, US panel says

Health

Reuters
13 April, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 12:39 pm

Related News

Screening for anxiety should begin at age 8, US panel says

Reuters
13 April, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 12:39 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Children as young as 8 years old should be screened for anxiety and those ages 12 and over for depression, according to new recommendations by the government-backed US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF).

The guidance for healthcare providers, still in draft form, applies to children and teens who are not showing signs or symptoms of these conditions.

"To address the critical need for supporting the mental health of children and adolescents in primary care, the Task Force looked at the evidence on screening for anxiety, depression, and suicide risk," task force member Martha Kubik of George Mason University said in a statement. "Fortunately, we found that screening older children for anxiety and depression is effective in identifying these conditions."

Follow-up care can reduce symptoms of depression and can improve, and potentially resolve anxiety, the statement said.

While the problem of undiagnosed mental health issues in children predates the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors and psychologists have warned that the impact of the health crisis on some children may be traumatic.

Online schooling, lockdowns, social distancing requirements, mask wearing and other lifestyle changes could have significant impacts on children's mental health, experts have said.

The USPSTF did not find enough evidence to determine whether it would be beneficial to screen children for anxiety before age 8 or for depression before age 12, or whether to screen any children for suicide risk.

"More research on these important conditions is critical," said task force member Lori Pbert of University of Massachusetts Medical School. "In the meantime, healthcare professionals should use their clinical judgment based on individual patient circumstances when deciding whether or not to screen."

The drafts are available for public comment until May 9.

World+Biz

anxiety / children / mental health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hashini Wijesekera. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka: The island on a deadline

1h | Thoughts
Helal Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

Prospects of medicinal plants in Bangladesh 

2h | Thoughts
(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

1d | Habitat
Tarique Afzal. Illustration: TBS

AB Bank aims to expand services to every corner of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Factories now face gas rationing to fulfill Ramadan electricity demand

Factories now face gas rationing to fulfill Ramadan electricity demand

14h | Videos
Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

16h | Videos
Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

20h | Videos
New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance