Recognising memory changes: when to seek help

Memory lapses are a common experience as people age, but knowing when to be concerned about cognitive impairment is essential for early detection and management.

"The brain is like any other part of the body, and over time, it may not function as well," says Ana Trueba Yepez, a psychologist with the Division of Geriatric Psychiatry at Harvard-affiliated McLean Hospital. "Brain regions involved with memory — like the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex — can shrink, which makes it more difficult to multitask, stay focused, and hold on to information."

A newsletter from Harvard Medical School gives you some tips for determining if it's happening because of ageing or if you should worry about cognitive impairment, and what to do afterwards.

Warning signs to watch for: While occasional "senior moments" are normal, increased frequency or severity, along with new cognitive issues, might indicate a problem. Warning signs include difficulty following conversations, forgetting scheduled appointments, missing bill payments, or failing to take regular medication.

"Many times, people are not aware that memory issues have worsened," says Trueba Yepez. "If you suspect any changes, no matter how innocent, it's best to ask family or friends to look for and point out changes in your memory, with examples."

Differentiating dementia from other factors: It's crucial to differentiate dementia from other factors like diet, alcohol use, medications, or mental health conditions. Addressing underlying issues can improve memory and cognitive function. "Many times, these issues show up in other ways besides memory problems, such as eating more unhealthy foods, showing less interest in your favourite activities, and not keeping up with hygiene and personal appearance," says Trueba Yepez.

DANCERS approach to memory management:

D: Disease management: Control your weight, blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels.

A: Activity: Cardio exercise improves oxygen and blood flow to the brain.

N: Nutrition: Poor nutrition leads to poor brain health. Adopt a plant-based diet.

C: Cognitive stimulation: The more you engage your brain, the more likely you can retain memory.

E: Engagement: Social isolation is linked to lower cognitive function.

R: Relaxation: Your brain needs downtime. Do relaxing activities like yoga, meditation, or reading.

S: Sleep: Sleep is when your brain cleans out toxins. Get seven to nine hours of sleep per night.

There are some further steps you can take: