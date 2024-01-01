Optimize your exercise routine

In the realm of exercise, the crucial factor is consistency rather than the specific timing of your workouts.

According to an article by Harvard Health, the key is to prioritize making time for regular exercise, and the optimal workout schedule may vary based on your individual experience and specific goals.

"If you're just starting a physical activity routine, any time that you feel motivated and energized enough to exercise is the best time for you," says Dr. Beth Frates, clinical assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School.

For some individuals, the morning is the ideal time for exercise, while others may find the afternoon more suitable. However, if you have the opportunity to work out with a friend, it's advisable to select a time that accommodates both of your schedules, as suggested.

The morning advantage

Exercising early in the day can be advantageous for those who may struggle with motivation. According to Dr. Frates, waiting until later in the day can lead to lingering excuses for skipping exercise. While evidence suggests that morning exercise, especially before breakfast, may enhance the burning of stored body fat, its impact on overall weight loss is still uncertain.

Dr Frates recommends personal experimentation by exercising before and after breakfast for four weeks each to gauge the effectiveness of weight loss.

Early-morning exercise may also offer additional benefits, such as the release of "feel good" brain chemicals like dopamine and serotonin, contributing to a positive start to the day. Dr. Frates notes that this could enhance concentration and creativity. Moreover, some studies indicate that morning exercisers tend to make healthier food choices throughout the day.

The argument for afternoon

But for other people, an afternoon workout has certain advantages. If you're not a morning person, you'll probably prefer exercising later in the day. Plus, your joints and muscles will probably feel more limber in the afternoon than in the morning. Also, people often experience a midafternoon lull around 3 p.m. "Instead of having a snack or a cup of coffee, use exercise as a way to re-energize yourself," Dr. Frates suggests. And if you're trying to lose or maintain your weight, try doing a short burst of exercise as a distraction when you're craving a treat, no matter what time of day that happens.

Food, drink, and sleep

To optimize exercise performance, wait three hours after a large meal or one hour after a small snack. Athletes may benefit from a pre-workout carbohydrate-rich snack. Dehydration can hinder morning exercise, so ensure consistent water intake.

Adequate sleep, at least seven hours, supports overall health and improves exercise readiness. Regular exercise promotes quicker sleep onset and reduces nighttime wakefulness. If fatigued, consider a short nap before exercising.

Shorter versus longer stints

Finally, novice exercisers may find it easier to break their exercise into shorter chunks of time. "Even five minutes at a time counts toward your goal of 150 minutes per week," says Dr. Frates. Build up your endurance gradually. Once you're able to exercise for 30 minutes at a time, you can ramp up your speed and intensity — which boosts your calorie burn and cardiovascular health.