Three dengue patients die, 228 hospitalised

Bangladesh

15 August, 2024, 07:10 pm
This year, the total number of cases rose to 8,930 while 74 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the period

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College &amp; Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Three dengue patients died and 228 were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning, according to the daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 104 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city, while 124 were admitted to different hospitals outside the capital, the statement added.

This year, the total number of cases rose to 8,930 while 74 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the period.

In the past 24 hours, 205 dengue patients were discharged from different hospitals. Among the total cases, 7,975 patients have so far been released, the DGHS statement added.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.

On May 29, eighteen wards under two city corporations of Dhaka are at high risk of dengue, according to a DGHS survey released recently.

The risky wards of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) are 12, 13, 20, 36, 31, 32, 17 and 33 while the vulnerable wards of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) are 4, 13, 52, 54, 16, 3, 5, 15, 17 and 23, the survey added.
 

