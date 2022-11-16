Hospitals overwhelmed with child pneumonia patients

Pediatric wards under immense pressure with child pneumonia and bronchitis patients

One bed accommodating several patients

Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute saw 10% rise in pneumonia patients in November

Medium or high fever, cough and difficult breathing major symptoms of pneumonia

Child patients to rise in coming days

Pediatric wards at hospitals are under immense pressure with the rising number of child pneumonia and bronchitis patients as winter approaches.

Many of the patients are receiving treatment even on floors and corridors of the hospitals.

Most of the hospitals across the country see a rise in the number of child pneumonia patients in October and November.

"The number of child pneumonia patients admitted in Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute this month so far is 10% higher compared to October. The number was 308 in October which is 100 within the first 13 days of November," Shishu Hospital Epidemiologist Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Mamun told The Business Standard.

Physicians at the hospital said that half of the total daily admitted patients are affected with pneumonia. Most of the patients are coming from outside Dhaka, they added.

Dr Iffat Ara Samsad, professor and head, Department of Pediatrics, Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, told TBS that all the pediatric wards are under pressure dealing with the child pneumonia and bronchitis patients.

"Each of the pediatric wards has 20 beds. But we are keeping four child patients in each bed besides those on the floors," she said.

Dr Iffat advised keeping the children safe from catching colds and continuing breastfeeding.

Physicians said that medium or high fever, cough and difficult breathing are the major symptoms of pneumonia. Besides, children may have chest indrawing and fast breathing, which are signs of severe pneumonia. If these signs are visible, children must be admitted to hospitals, they suggested.

At Chattogram Medical College Hospital about five child patients are staying in one bed of the child health department, Dr Mahmud Shah Abrar, assistant register, Child Health Department, CMCH told TBS.

At the 250-bed hospital in Jashore, about 3,000 child patients received treatment outdoors in 13 days of November while 790 were admitted. About 61 child patients get admitted against 24 beds in the hospital.

Many patients are receiving treatment even on the floor in front of the toilets.

Assistant Professor at Jashore Medical College Dr Imdadul Haq Raju said that the number of admitted child patients is three times higher than normal time. He suggested the parents not be worried and should keep their children warmer.

The situation is the same in Shariatpur as about 951 child patients have already received treatment in the last week.

On average, 75 child patients are being admitted daily against 20 beds in a 100-bed hospital which is three times higher than normal time.

Resident Medical Officer at Satkhira Sadar Hospital Dr Faisal Ahmed told TBS that the child pneumonia patients are coming. But the number of child patients affected with cold-related diseases will increase in the coming days.