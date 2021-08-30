Delayed hospitalisation causes 54% of maternal deaths: Experts

Around 54% of maternal deaths in the country occur at home, due to not being brought to a hospital on time during childbirth, said experts on various aspects of maternal health at a webinar on Monday.

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) and Bangladesh Health Reporters Forum (BHRF) co-hosted the webinar titled "Mother's Health and Father's Responsibility during the Corona Pandemic".

Addressing the event, Rezaul Karim Kajal, associate professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), said now is the time to wage a societal war to ensure mothers' and children's health, as obstacles and limitations for mothers to visit service centres have increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In our country, the majority of mothers who become pregnant for the first time are teenagers. Family members are unconcerned about the risk of maternal death. It will be tough to overcome this dilemma without the cooperation of family members, and involvement of the child's father's," he said.

The Business Standard was the media partner of the webinar marking the "World Breastfeeding Week-2021".

Prof Syed Shafi Ahmed, director, Dhaka Children's Hospital, said, "Maternal health challenges have emerged in low-income families due to the Covid-19 outbreak and lockdowns. Unemployment of the family's breadwinner, primarily the father, makes it impossible to take proper care of the child's mother."

"Fathers should take better care of lactating moms during motherhood and also share in the responsibilities of mothers. At the same time, the father must consider the mental health of both mother and baby. At this time, more awareness on the importance of maternal healthcare is needed," he added.

Dr Murad Ahmed, deputy program manager of the Public Health Nutrition Organisation, presented a keynote paper on maternal health in the webinar, where he highlighted the challenges centring on maternal health, malnutrition, anaemia, and child marriage.

"Women in our country suffer from malnutrition during pregnancy. Additionally, there was a heightened inclination for child marriage during the outbreak. The decision to become a mother at a young age increases the health risks for mothers. Family members need to take these things into consideration. Motherhood should not be taken lightly," Dr Murad said.

Shamima Akhter, head of corporate affairs Partnerships and Communications, Unilever Consumer Care Limited (UCL) said, "We have initiated this webinar with BHRF to spread the word about the need for breast milk and the health of mothers during the Covid-19 pandemic."

Moreover, Horlicks Mother's Plus has already launched a month-long campaign to raise awareness and encourage breastfeeding.

These steps will hopefully play a vital role in creating awareness relating to maternal health among the people of the country.