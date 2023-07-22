3 simple changes for a better heart

In the hustle and bustle of modern life, taking care of our heart health often gets pushed aside.

However, making a few simple swaps can have a significant impact on our well-being.

An article from Harvard Health Letter explores three simples changes you can make for a better hearth that can easily fit into your day:

1. Choose In-Person Meetings: Instead of relying solely on electronic communication, try to have face-to-face interactions with friends and colleagues. Research shows that better social connectedness reduces the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes.

"Time spent face-to-face helps connect you to others and may make you feel less isolated," explains Matthew Lee, a sociologist and research associate at Harvard University's Human Flourishing Program. This can help tackle loneliness, depression, and anxiety, which are associated with heart disease or making existing heart conditions worse.

2. Opt for a Healthier Breakfast: Avoid unhealthy breakfast options loaded with refined grains, processed meat, saturated fat, and added sugar. Instead, go for fibre-rich foods like fruits, nuts, seeds, and whole grains, which help lower bad cholesterol, control blood sugar, and fight inflammation.

Fruits, nuts, seeds, whole grains (oats, barley, quinoa) and many other foods are rich in fibre. Try these fibre-rich breakfast ideas:

microwaved oatmeal (heat a 1/2 cup of oatmeal with almost a cup of low-fat milk for about two minutes)

a serving of cooked quinoa (cold, if you have it in your fridge) with a dollop of nonfat Greek yoghourt, berries, and granola

whole-grain cereal with milk (go for cereals with the highest amounts of whole grains and lowest amounts of added sugars)

a slice of whole-grain toast with two tablespoons of nut butter (like almond or peanut butter)

one or two handfuls of homemade trail mix (use your favourite unsalted nuts, sunflower seeds, and dried fruit such as raisins or apricots).

3. Take Time for Meditation: Amidst a busy day, take a few minutes to meditate. Meditation triggers the body's relaxation response, which can lower blood pressure, heart rate, and stress levels. Just 10 to 20 minutes of meditation per day can yield heart-healthy benefits.

Ideas for quick ways to meditate on a busy day include sitting quietly, closing your eyes, and

focusing on your breathing, without judging sounds you hear or thoughts that pop into your head

listening to a guided meditation, which uses mental images to help you relax

listening to a recording of calming sounds such as waves, a bubbling brook, or gentle rain.

Incorporating these small changes into your daily routine can significantly contribute to better heart health, even in a busy lifestyle.