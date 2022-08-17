HC asks why delay in removing Wasa MD should not be declared illegal

The High Court has issued a rule asking why a delay in removing Dhaka Wasa Managing Director Taqsem A Khan should not be considered illegal.

The court also asked why it should not order to take necessary steps for the removal of the Wasa MD.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo issued the rule on Wednesday following a hearing of a writ petition filed by the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB).

CAB Lawyer Barrister Jotirmoy Barua stood for the writ.

The Wasa managing director was also ordered to give an estimate of how much money he took as salary, bonus and other facilities in the last 13 years and he was given 60 days to submit the documents to the High Court.