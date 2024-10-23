HC acquits Babar in graft case, cancels 8-year sentence

23 October, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 06:14 pm

HC acquits Babar in graft case, cancels 8-year sentence

A High Court division bench of Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the judgement

Lutfozzaman Babar. File Photo; BSS
Lutfozzaman Babar. File Photo; BSS

The High Court today (23 October) acquitted former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar and cancelled his eight-year jail sentence in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

A High Court division bench of Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the judgement, allowing a criminal appeal filed by the BNP leader.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-7 on 12 October 2021, convicted Babar and sentenced him to eight-year jail in the case filed with the Ramna Police Station on 13 January 2008, for amassing an illegal wealth of around Tk7.05 crore.

Babar was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment under section 26 (2) and five years' imprisonment under section 27 (1) of the Anti-corruption Commission Act, 2004. The court also fined him Taka 10 thousand and to suffer three-month more behind bars in default. The court said both the sentences of jail would run concurrently.

After that, Lutfozzaman Babar filed an appeal against his conviction

