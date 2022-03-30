Hasina for a resilient Bay as BIMSTEC aims to boost coop

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for collective efforts among the seven member countries of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) as the coalition vowed to step up regional cooperation.

"We need to find common strategies to rebuild a sustainable and resilient Bay of Bengal region by tapping the full potentials of the region," she said on Wednesday while addressing the 5th BIMSTEC Summit held at the Sri Lankan capital Colombo.

Joining virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban, Hasina said the summit comes with an opportunity to expedite the collective efforts and find out common solutions to the multiple challenges in the region, reports UNB.

The 5th summit of BIMSTEC, a coalition comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand, was held in hybrid mode this year with the theme "BIMSTEC-Towards a Resilient Region, Prosperous Economies and Healthy Peoples".

The Bangladesh leader said that the huge population of the region is "not only a challenge but also an opportunity."

She said the summit is taking place at a time when the world is going through turmoil due to the Russia-Ukraine war and its aftermath.

She said the war has pushed the world towards a "fresh debacle impacting fuel and food supplies and soaring prices of essentials" just when it started recovering from the devastating pandemic.

Hasina said the forum is an appropriate leverage for mutual benefits to address post Covid-19 challenges as well as the impacts of political crisis in the West.

Other leaders echoed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and encouraged member states to continue to support one another in combating Covid-19 through the BIMSTEC framework as well as bilaterally to foster the spirit of BIMSTEC solidarity.

Leaders of the BIMSTEC on Wednesday vowed to intensify regional cooperation to strengthen connectivity, enhance trade and investment in tourism, technology and energy sectors to offset the economic losses caused by the pandemic.

They also pledged to strengthen their collective resilience to combat the challenges of poverty, natural disasters, climate change, pandemics and all other public health emergencies.

The BIMSTEC leaders in its 5th summit pledged to strengthen their efforts to effectively deal with terrorism and transnational crimes, and ensure food and energy security through partnership and joint actions, in parallel to the implementation toward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, keeping in mind that Covid-19 may not be the last calamity to befall their region.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Bhutan; Prime Minister of Nepal; President of Sri Lanka; Prime Minister of Thailand and representative of Myanmar met virtually in Colombo for the Fifth BIMSTEC Summit.

The key outcome of the summit was the adoption and signing of the BIMSTEC Charter, which formalises the grouping into an organisation made up of member states that are littoral to, and dependent upon, the Bay of Bengal.

Leaders of the seven countries also witnessed the signing of three BIMSTEC agreements – BIMSTEC Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, BIMSTEC Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Cooperation in the field of Diplomatic Training and Memorandum of Association on Establishment of BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Facility.

The summit also saw considerable progress being achieved in the BIMSTEC connectivity agenda with the adoption of the "Master Plan for Transport Connectivity" which lays out a guidance framework for greater connectivity across the region in the future.

"I strongly believe the Master Plan will facilitate regional integration in the Bay of Bengal Region," said Prime Minister Hasina.

BIMSTEC leaders expressed their deep appreciation to Sri Lanka for its excellent leadership and contribution during its chairmanship of the coalition and welcomed Thailand as the next chair.

President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa formally opened the Summit by joining virtually on Wednesday morning and also delivered closing remarks as the outgoing Chairman of BIMSTEC.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen attended the Summit in person among other Bangladeshi officials.