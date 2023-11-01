Hasan urges editors to be vocal against attack on media

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today urged the newspaper editors to create public opinion against "BNP-sponsored terrorism and violence."

"BNP has created an unstable situation in the name of movement and an evil effort is being made to create instability and chaos in the country," he said while exchanging views with the editors of daily newspapers at his office at secretariat.

BNP activists attacked the residence of the chief justice, judges' complex and hospital which never happened in the country's history, he said.

Hasan also urged the editors to take legal action against the BNP men responsible for attacking on-duty journalists during 28 October rally.

"The attackers have been identified, they are leaders and workers of BNP-Jamaat. They cannot avoid the responsibility," he said.

Hasan said BNP men killed a policeman brutally and burnt down about 19 vehicles including ambulances at Razarbagh Police Hospital and their brutality has crossed all limits like Israeli forces in Gaza.

"BNP is carrying out mayhem across the country in the name of enforcing blockade. Their terrorist activities are not acceptable in any way," he said.

Mentioning that journalists, editors and mass media can make public opinion, Hasan Mahmud said, "People of the country are unaware about their [BNP] brutality even after attack on 30 on-duty journalists. Countrymen do not know about the severity and cruelty of the attack on newsmen."

He said, "It is the responsibility of media to inform the countrymen about BNP's mayhem. And it is needed to publish reports how the journalists were attacked."

Among others, Daily Observer editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, daily Amader Natun Somoy emeritus editor Naimul Islam Khan, daily Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamol Datta, Kaler Kantho editor Shahed Mohammad Ali were present at the meeting.

