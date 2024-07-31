Has Matiur been given safe exit through early retirement?

Matiur Rahman, the former National Board of Revenue (NBR) official transferred recently to the Finance Ministry's Internal Resources Division (IRD), has been granted early retirement despite facing corruption allegations related to the possession of huge illegal wealth.

Experts say he has been given a "safe exit" through early retirement, whereas he should have been "dismissed" from his official position.

The decision was taken considering an application filed by Matiur for an early retirement, reads a circular of the IRD published today (31 July).

The circular also reads that the retirement will be effective from 29 July and he will not receive any monetary benefits related to retirement such as pension.

Matiur recently came to limelight after his son attempted to purchase a goat for Tk15 lakh ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

Also Read: Matiur Rahman's wish for early retirement granted following corruption row

He, along with his family members and close associates, is accused of amassing significant illicit wealth, and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is currently investigating cases against him.

Ali Imam Majumder, former cabinet secretary, told TBS, "Given the allegations against him, there should have been a criminal case filed. Granting him early retirement effectively provides him with immunity and prevents the possibility of departmental action.

"Departmental action cannot be pursued once someone has retired."

A former chairman of the NBR told TBS on condition of anonymity, "Matiur has been given a safe exit by granting early retirement."

He said, "Significant cases are pending against Matiur; corruption is being investigated. For this reason, he could have been suspended immediately."

When contacted about the issue, IRD Senior Secretary and NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem could not be reached.

However, a senior official of the IRD, speaking on condition of anonymity, told TBS, "Once someone has completed 25 years of service, they can retire if the government decides or if the individual chooses to retire. That is what has happened in this case."

The official added, "We do not have a clear explanation for why his financial benefits have been withheld. If he seeks legal remedy, it might not be possible to withhold these benefits."

Eminent lawyer Dr Shahdeen Malik said granting early retirement should not impact the corruption investigation against Matiur Rahman.

"The most severe departmental punishment in this case would be dismissal from service without benefits. However, if someone has embezzled crores of taka while in office and then retired shortly after, it does not absolve them of the allegations of theft. There is no chance of that happening," he said.

When asked by TBS today about the allegations of acquisition of illegal wealth, Matiur denied these allegations.

The ACC launched a probe against the former NBR official on 4 June. A three-member team is working on the investigation.

From his birthplace in Barishal to Dhaka, Gazipur, Narsingdi, and Feni, extensive properties have been found linked to Matiur, TBS reported on 27 June.

The properties include land, apartments, factories, luxurious houses, and resorts. While some are registered under Matiur Rahman's name, a significant portion is held in the names of his first wife Laila Kanis Lucky, his son, daughter, and various relatives.

Matiur was attached to the Internal Resources Division (IRD) of the finance ministry after being removed as the president of NBR Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal.