Matiur Rahman's wish for early retirement granted following corruption row

Matiur Rahman, commissioner of Internal Resources Division (IRD) of the Finance Ministry, has been granted an early retirement.

The decision was taken considering an application filed by Matiur for an early retirement, reads a circular of the IRD published today (31 July).

The circular also reads that the retirement will be effective from 29 July but he will not receive any monetary benefits related to retirement such as pension.

Matiur recently came to limelight after his son from his second marriage attempted to purchase a goat for Tk15 lakh ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

He was the president of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal at the time.

Matiur Rahman served as a joint commissioner of Chattogram Custom House during the caretaker government regime. The then army chief also requested the NBR chairman to change one of his transfer orders at that time, according to reports.

The ACC launched a probe against the former NBR official on 4 June. A three-member team is working on the investigation.

From his birthplace in Barishal to Dhaka, Gazipur, Narsingdi, and Feni, extensive properties have been found linked to Matiur, TBS reported on 27 June.

The properties include land, apartments, factories, luxurious houses, and resorts. While some are registered under Matiur Rahman's name, a significant portion is held in the names of his first wife Laila Kanis Lucky, his son, daughter, and various relatives.

The highlight of Matiur's reported assets appears to be Wonder Park, an amusement park in Narsingdi's Raipur upazila linked to his first wife. The park occupies around 15 bighas of land.

Additionally, Apon Bhuban Picnic and Shooting Spot, a sprawling 60-bigha resort reportedly co-owned by Matiur and his wife, boasts various amenities and has been used for filming locations.

Matiur was attached to the Internal Resources Division (IRD) of the finance ministry after being removed as the president of NBR Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal.

He is currently under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for allegedly possessing undisclosed assets, he had constructed two luxurious duplex houses—one for his first wife and another for his second wife's mother.

Additionally, he also has investments in the capital market, which served as a significant source of his wealth accumulation.