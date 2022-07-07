Handful of motorcycles on highways amid restriction

Though 25 lakh people left Dhaka during Eid-ul-Fitr this year, the scenario is starkly different this Eid as a restriction on motorcycle movement on the highways has reduced the number substantially.

Check posts have been set up on the highways to stop the movement of motorcyclists on Dhaka-Chattogram highway and Dhaka-Mawa Expressway.

Assistant Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Demra Traffic zone Imran Hossain told The Business Standard that they are checking motorcycles at check posts but the number is lower than the previous Eid.

"Motorbikes are rarely being allowed on the highways. Only if the riders can provide any document or explain his necessity to go through highway then they are being allowed to pass," he added.

Amrita Sutradhar, assistant superintendent of highway police, told TBS motorcycles are rare on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway this year.

"The highway police are not allowing any motorcycle rider on the highway to cross long distances", he added.

Nazmus Sakib Khan, additional superintendent of police of highway police, said that traffic at Elenga point is quite normal now.

"There are not that many bikers on the highway, and they are being allowed to travel only after showing any valid reason" said Nazmus Sakib.

Assistant Commissioner of Darussalam Traffic Zone Md Iftekharul Islam told TBS, "Motorcycle movement has been very low compared to the last few days, it is about 5%."

"Those who are trying to cross are being asked the reason for their travel. If they can show proper reason, then we are giving them movement passes. At least 15 people were given the pass at Gabtoli area in the first half of the day", he added.

Badrul Hasan, additional deputy commissioner of Uttara Traffic Zone, told TBS that many of the motorbikes coming to the area could not give a logical reason to travel and as a result were sent back since morning.

Those who can show logical reasons are being given movement passes. Compared to other days, the number of motorcycles passing through Uttara to Gazipur and Savar is normal, he added.

Motorcyclists on 5 July held a human chain in front of the National Press Club protesting the government's decision to ban motorcycles for inter-district travel during Eid-ul-Azha.

During the holy Eid-ul-Azha holiday, one can only travel from one district to another on a motorcycle in case of any emergency. However, in this case, bikers will need written permission from police.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed gave necessary instructions in this regard at a quarterly crime review meeting at Rajarbagh Police Lines on 6 July.

Police officials say there are specific forms for written permission. Forms can be obtained from the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Traffic Department of the Metropolitan Police. In the case of districts, this form can be obtained from the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP). Apart from this, this form can be obtained by visiting the police station and the investigation center of each district.

The Roads and Highways Department (RHD) decided to prohibit motorcycles from inter-district travel for seven days – before and after Eid.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting held at the Road Transport Ministry at the Secretariat on 3 July.

The Bridges Division had prohibited motorcycles from plying on Padma Bridge and Dhaka-Mawa Expressway from 27 June.

The decision came following the death of two people in a motorcycle accident on the Padma Bridge on the first day of opening for traffic.

Also, many bikers would make stops on the bridge to click selfies, flouting all rules, while others completely disregarded the 60 km/h speed limit set by the authorities.