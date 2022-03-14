Hadisur's body reaches Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 01:15 pm

Hadisur&#039;s body reaches Dhaka

The body of Mohammad Hadisur Rahman, who was killed in a missile attack on a Bangladeshi vessel stranded at a Ukrainian port, has reached the country.

The plane carrying his body landed at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport around 12:50pm on Monday (14 March), confirmed MarEngr Md Shakawat Hossain, general secretary of Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association.

Earlier on Sunday (13 March), Turkish Airlines authorities said a scheduled flight had been canceled due to a snowstorm at Romania's Bucharest airport.

They said that the body would reach Dhaka via Istanbul on a modified flight of Turkish Airlines.

Earlier, Hadisur's body arrived at Bucharest Airport in Romania around 12am on Friday. The Bangladesh embassy in Romania has already received the consent of the family to return the body.

Previously, on Wednesday (9 March), the 28 surviving crew members of the Bangladeshi ship "Banglar Samriddhi", who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, arrived in Dhaka.

They went from Ukraine to Moldova to reach Bucharest, from where they flew to Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) ship had been stranded at Olvia port in Ukraine since 23 February, following Russia's invasion of its eastern European neighbour.

Hadisur, the third engineer of the ship, was killed in a missile attack on the vessel on 3 March. The ship had since then been declared abandoned.

Hadisur's body was preserved in a bunker near Ukraine as the procedure to bring back Hadisur's body was being delayed due to the worsening situation in Ukraine.

