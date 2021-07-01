Grameenphone sued over animal abuse in recent ad

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 02:58 pm

Related News

Grameenphone sued over animal abuse in recent ad

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 02:58 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Wildlife Crime Suppression Unit has filed a case against Grameenphone for showing a caged bird in their advertisement.

The unit's Director Nargis Sultana filed the case under sections 37 (2), 41 and 46 of the Wildlife Protection and Security Act 2012 with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Officer Rathindra Kumar Biswas, Wildlife Inspectors Asim Mallick, Abdullah Al Sadiq and Forester Habibur Rahman are the witnesses of the case lodged.

In a recently broadcasted television advertisement by the telco, a young girl was shown being gifted a caged Parrot.

The depiction of a caged animal sparked controversy and criticism on social media platforms. 

Top News / Brands

Grameenphone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

21h | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

23h | Videos
Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

1d | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

3
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business