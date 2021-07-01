Grameenphone sued over animal abuse in recent ad

The Wildlife Crime Suppression Unit has filed a case against Grameenphone for showing a caged bird in their advertisement.

The unit's Director Nargis Sultana filed the case under sections 37 (2), 41 and 46 of the Wildlife Protection and Security Act 2012 with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Officer Rathindra Kumar Biswas, Wildlife Inspectors Asim Mallick, Abdullah Al Sadiq and Forester Habibur Rahman are the witnesses of the case lodged.

In a recently broadcasted television advertisement by the telco, a young girl was shown being gifted a caged Parrot.

The depiction of a caged animal sparked controversy and criticism on social media platforms.