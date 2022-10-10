Govt trying best for development of communication system: PM Hasina

Agencies
10 October, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 03:25 pm

Govt trying best for development of communication system: PM Hasina

The premier made the remarks while inaugurating Freedom Fighter AKM Nasim Osman Bridge over River Shitalakhya and the first six-lane bridge of Bangladesh over River Modhumoti

Agencies
10 October, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 03:25 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that her government is working tirelessly for the overall development of the communication infrastructure as Bangladesh's advancement is largely dependent on it.

"It is mostly needed to uplift the communication system for ensuring the development of Bangladesh. That's why, we are trying our best to do so," she said.

The premier made the remarks while inaugurating the Freedom Fighter AKM Nasim Osman Bridge over River Shitalakhya and the first six-lane bridge of Bangladesh over River Modhumoti.

She inaugurated the two bridges through videoconferencing from her office in Dhaka.

She said, "The two newly inaugurated bridges will play an important role in the development of Bangladesh and immensely intensify the country's socio-economic advancement."

Sheikh Hasina said that Awami League has continued the democratic process in the country.

PM Hasina opens Modhumoti, 3rd Shitalakhya bridges for public  

"Throughout history, Awami League has always assumed power through election – with support from people," she added.

Road Transport and Bridges Division Minister Obaidul Quader spoke at the event while PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus moderated the function.

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Essa Youssef Essa Al Duhailan spoke on the occasion.

Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Division ABM Amin Ullah Nuri gave a brief description of the bridges.

A video documentary on the bridge projects was screened at the programme.

Inputs were taken from UNB and BSS

