PM Hasina opens Modhumoti, 3rd Shitalakhya bridges for public  

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the country's first-ever six-lane Modhumoti Bridge in Narail and the 3rd Shitalakhya Bridge in Narayanganj.

She declared the two long-awaited bridges open for public use virtually from the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka on Monday noon.

The premier, while addressing the inauguration event said, "The six-lane Modhumoti Bridge will connect with the Trans-Asian Highway. Communication with Mongla Port, Benapole, Bhomra and Kushtia will be improved which will facilitate trade.

"The two bridges will effectively improve the country's road connectivity and will bring economic development and cut down travel time."

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader spoke at the function while PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus moderated it.

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh ITO Naoki and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh Essa Youssef Essa Al Duhailan also spoke on the occasion.

Secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division A B M Amin Ullah Nuri gave a brief description of the bridges.

A video documentary on the bridge projects was also screened.

The 690-metre-long Modhumoti Bridge, which is locally called Kalna Bridge, is built on River Modhumoti at a cost of Tk960 crore with the funding of Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica).

It connects Narail, Gopalganj, Khulna, Magura, Satkhira, Chuadanga, Jashore, and Jhenidah districts.

Once opened, the people of the southwestern region will enjoy faster road communication as the bridge will reduce over 100km distance from Kalnaghat to the capital Dhaka, according to project officials.

People of at least 10 southwestern districts will be able to travel to different areas in lesser time. It will also reduce travel time from the country's largest land port Benapole and Jashore to Dhaka, as the distance will only be 130km.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of Modhumoti Bridge on 24 January, 2015, between Kashiani upazila under Gopalganj district and Lohagara upazila under Narail district.

The people of the region now use the Dhaka-Jashore-Benapole highway via the Paturia-Daulatdia ferry ghat meaning they travel 100km more to reach Dhaka from Jashore.

According to project officials, the bridge will be a part of the Asian Highway which will connect the capital with the country's south-western zone including the country's biggest Benapole Land Port.

The 27.1-metre wide bridge would have six lanes including four high-speed lanes and two service lanes with 4.30km approach road.

The economic activities of Benapole Land Port, Mongla Sea Port and Noapara River Port will increase manifold.

The residents of the region can come back to their homes after finishing their jobs in Dhaka within a day.

Some commuters said their longstanding sufferings via Kalna Ferry Ghat would come to an end through the opening of the bridge.

The 3rd Shitalakhya Bridge, which is named after valiant Freedom Fighter AKM Nasim Osman, will connect Narayanganj city with Bandar upazila, boosting the economy, and easing the communication between Chattogram and southwestern districts via Padma Bridge.

The 1.29km bridge will enable Chattogram region-bound vehicles from the southwestern region and vice-versa to bypass Narayanganj city to avoid traffic congestion and save time.

The bridge construction is estimated at a cost of Tk608.56 crore as Tk263.36 crore came from the Bangladesh government fund and Tk345.20 crore from Saudi Fund for Development (SFD).

The bridge with walkways has 38 spans - five in the river and 33 in the east and west ends. The width of the bridge along with walkways is 22.15 meters.

The Shitalakhya River separates the Bandar upazila and Sonargoan upazila from the district headquarter.

These two upazilas are not directly connected to the district headquarters by road. Kanchpur Bridge (Shitalakhya-1 Bridge) has to be used to go to the district headquarters from the two upazilas which requires nearly 30km of travelling by road to cross just 3-5km distance through the river by boat.

Several thousands of people living in Bandar upazila cross the river Shitalakhya by boat every day for work in Narayanganj and Munshiganj. Similarly, people from Narayanganj and Munshiganj also cross the river Shitalakhya by boat to come to Bandar or Sonargoan upazila. The 3rd Shitalakhya Bridge at Bandar upazila, Narayanganj will establish direct road communication between Bandar upazila and the district headquarter.

The country's economy will get boosted significantly as it will reduce the travel time of vehicles bound to and from the southwestern part of the country.

The bridge will connect Madanganaj of Bandar upazila to the east with Syedpur of Narayanganj Sadar upazila to the west. Now motor-run boats are a key communication mode for the people on both sides of the river and other areas to cross it.

Now, vehicles from the southwestern region use the Jatrabari route in Dhaka via Postogola Bridge to go to the Chattogram region or use Chashara and Signboard route to reach their destinations.

After the opening of the Shitalakhya Bridge, vehicles will not have to face severe traffic congestion in Panchabati BSCIC industrial area, Panchabati intersection, Chashara intersection, Signboard, Chattogram road in Narayanganj or Postogola and Shanir Akhra route in Dhaka.