Govt slashes official travel expense by 50% 

The government has halved the expenses of officials and employees for travelling at home and abroad as a cost saving measure amid Covid-19 pandemic.

The allocation can be spent only on urgent and essential travel, while all types of routine trips should be avoided, said a circular issued by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

Owing to declining revenues amid the pandemic, 50% of the travel expenditures have been suspended in the operating and development budgets of all government, semi-government, autonomous and other organisations in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the budget for purchasing new or replacement vehicles for all aforementioned organisation has also been slashed by 50% in the 2021-22 FY according to another circular issued by the ministry.