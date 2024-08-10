Necessary steps to be taken to investigate money laundering: Saleh Uddin

Economy

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 04:26 pm

Related News

Necessary steps to be taken to investigate money laundering: Saleh Uddin

He said the interim government aims to implement measures to accelerate economic growth and prevent stagnation

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 04:26 pm
Salehuddin Ahmed. Sketch: TBS
Salehuddin Ahmed. Sketch: TBS

The interim government will take necessary steps to investigate money laundering based on the available evidence, Finance and Planning Adviser Saleh Uddin Ahmed said today (10 August). 

"But everything will depend on how long the interim government remains in power, as work takes time," said the adviser while talking to reporters at the secretariat.

Saleh Uddin also noted that the interim government aims to implement measures to accelerate economic growth and prevent stagnation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The economy has slowed down for various reasons. Our goal is to accelerate its recovery as swiftly as possible. Once the economy stalls, restarting it becomes very challenging. We are committed to preventing any further stagnation," he said.

Country's economy has to be rejuvenated: Saleh Uddin

The finance adviser mentioned that during the transitional period, their responsibility extends beyond law and order or security. 

"We must address other critical areas, such as opening banks and ports, with equal importance," he added.

Regarding the resignation of the Bangladesh Bank governor, Saleh Uddin said, "The position of the governor of the central bank is sensitive. He has submitted the resignation letter. However, I will not make further comments at this moment. A decision will be made after further discussion."

Top News

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed / Finance Ministry / Bangladesh / Money laundering

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

1d | Panorama
The judiciary dysfunction, which became prevalent in recent years, superceded all the previous records. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

1d | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

1d | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan said after assuming responsibility in the Ministry of Industry

Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan said after assuming responsibility in the Ministry of Industry

9m | Videos
Chief Adviser Yunus offers prayer at Abu Sayeed's grave

Chief Adviser Yunus offers prayer at Abu Sayeed's grave

34m | Videos
Stock market awaits reforms, governance

Stock market awaits reforms, governance

2h | Videos
Ukraine claims to enter Russian territory

Ukraine claims to enter Russian territory

20h | Videos