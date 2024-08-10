Necessary steps to be taken to investigate money laundering: Saleh Uddin

The interim government will take necessary steps to investigate money laundering based on the available evidence, Finance and Planning Adviser Saleh Uddin Ahmed said today (10 August).

"But everything will depend on how long the interim government remains in power, as work takes time," said the adviser while talking to reporters at the secretariat.

Saleh Uddin also noted that the interim government aims to implement measures to accelerate economic growth and prevent stagnation.

"The economy has slowed down for various reasons. Our goal is to accelerate its recovery as swiftly as possible. Once the economy stalls, restarting it becomes very challenging. We are committed to preventing any further stagnation," he said.

The finance adviser mentioned that during the transitional period, their responsibility extends beyond law and order or security.

"We must address other critical areas, such as opening banks and ports, with equal importance," he added.

Regarding the resignation of the Bangladesh Bank governor, Saleh Uddin said, "The position of the governor of the central bank is sensitive. He has submitted the resignation letter. However, I will not make further comments at this moment. A decision will be made after further discussion."