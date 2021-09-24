Govt should take responsibility to refund Evaly’s customers: TCAB

The state should take the responsibility to refund the customers' money who are yet to get delivery of products from different fraud e-commerce platforms including Evaly, suggested Tele Consumers Association of Bangladesh (TCAB).

The Association leaders came up with the request in a meeting over e-commerce frauds at Topkhana Road in the city on Friday, said a press release of TCAB.

Hundreds of consumers are in fear for refund of their payments as Evaly and Eorange chiefs are now behind the bars, said Murshidul Haque, convener of TCAB.

The process of product delivery and refund should continue for Evaly and e-orange customers, the speakers at the programme insisted, adding that, the government should appoint separate administration to resume operations of these e-commerce platforms.

Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection should form the special cell for lodging complaints regarding frauds committed by different e-commerce platforms and resolve them, they suggested.

Besides the Digital Commerce Guideline, speakers also sought formulation of specific law to secure consumers' interests and they also demanded formation of a new commission for regular monitoring in this sector.

Meanwhile, Evaly received huge amount of money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products on its site and promising delivery in 7-45 days. Buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered.

Earlier on 14 September, the commerce ministry decided to request the home ministry to take legal actions against Evaly for violations of laws and deceiving customers.

"Evaly violated many provisions of the Penal Code 1860, Digital Security Act and Consumer Rights Protection Act," said Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary of the commerce ministry, in a press briefing on the day.

Earlier, in two different submissions to the Commerce Ministry, Evaly informed that they owe Tk311 crore to customers and Tk206 crore to the merchants.

Besides, the commerce ministry earlier issued a show-cause notice to the online platform over harassment of customers.

It said it had learnt from several customers and the media that Eorange did not deliver products on time even after receiving payment from its customers, which was a violation of Customer Rights Protection Act 2009 and Penal Code 1860.

The ministry also sought information about the assets and liabilities of the digital marketplace and its capital.