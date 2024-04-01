Govt reduces bus fare by Tk0.03 per km

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 08:09 pm

The decision comes following the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) recommending reducing bus fares by Tk0.03 per kilometre for passengers as there has been a drop in fuel prices

The government has reduced bus fares by Tk0.03 per kilometer on both long routes and city services. File Photo: Mumit M
The government has reduced bus fares by Tk0.03 per kilometer on both long routes and city services.

The new fare will come into effect from tomorrow, according to a circular issued on Monday (1 April) by the Road Transport and Highways Division.

The decision comes following the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) recommending reducing bus fares by Tk0.03 per kilometre for passengers as there has been a drop in fuel prices.

A committee of the BRTA made the recommendation following the government's decision yesterday that per litre diesel and kerosene will be sold at Tk106 in April – a Tk2.25 drop from March prices.  

After a meeting – led by BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder – at the BRTA headquarters in the capital's Banani on Monday (1 April), bus owners also agreed to the recommendation to reduce bus fares.

As per the circular, the fare of intercity and long-route buses will be Tk2.12 per km, instead of Tk2.15 per km.

The fare of city buses will be Tk2.42 per km, instead of Tk2.45 per km.

Fare for minibus will be Tk2.32 per km, instead of Tk2.35 per km.

The minimum fare for bus and minibus will remain the same at Tk10 and Tk8 in city services.

Criticising this move, the Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samiti alleged that the government is playing a joke on passengers by aiming to reduce bus fare by only Tk0.03 per kilometer instead of making the reduction according to the drop in fuel prices.

In a statement, the orgaisation said collecting extra fare has become common in most buses plying on roads across the country ahead of Eid. 

The organisation further said, "Earlier, the government reduced the bus fare by Tk0.02 paise in 2011. Common passengers did not get the benefit of this. 

"Then in 2016, due to reduction in fuel oil prices, passengers of the country were again deprived of the benefit of bus fare being reduced by Tk0.03. 

"The actual benefit of fuel price reduction will be enjoyed only by owners of buses and other transport, but the people of the country will be deprived," said the statement.

The organisation demanded to immediately reduce fuel oil prices at a significant rate and adjust bus fares considering affordability of passengers.

